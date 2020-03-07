Aaron Kwok's mother laid to rest

HONG KONG • Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok has said his last goodbye to his mother, Madam Coek Seon, who died at the age of 90 on Feb 7.

Madam Coek's funeral was held on Thursday, as Kwok's manager Leung May May, his good friend, choreographer Sunny Wong and Wong's wife Angela Hung arrived at the funeral parlour at about 8.45am to help handle funeral matters.

The rituals were completed at 11am and Kwok, his relatives and friends left the parlour in two buses. The hearse reached the cemetery at 11.45am.

Kwok, 54, who is known to be close to his mother, was seen carrying her framed photo when he alighted from the bus at the cemetery. He was in mourning clothes and wearing dark glasses and a face mask.

The Buddhist rites began at noon as family members, including Kwok, his wife, model Moka Fang, and his elder brother paid their last respects to Madam Coek before her coffin was lowered into the grave.

The singer-actor was believed to be weeping when he closed his eyes after removing his glasses.

Kwok and Fang's two daughters - Chantelle, two, and Charlotte, about 10 months - did not accompany them to the grave site as cemetery workers suggested that relatives younger than 14 remain in their vehicles, Ming Pao Daily News reported.

The burial was completed at 1.45pm, with Kwok and other relatives leaving the cemetery at 2.30pm. They headed to Causeway Bay for a post-funeral meal.

In a social media post on Thursday, Kwok thanked relatives and friends from the entertainment industry who attended the wake and sent wreaths to the family.

Ms Leung told the media on Wednesday that Kwok has suspended his concert tour and would take the opportunity for a break and make other personal arrangements.