Aaron Kwok to hold online concert on Saturday

HONG KONG • Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok is following in the footsteps of Sam Hui by holding a free online concert on Saturday.

Kwok, 54, announced on social media that the concert will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. It will start at 5pm

Like Hui, Kwok will hold the concert at Harbour City mall in Tsim Sha Tsui and he will be raising funds for dancers who have been hit by the pandemic.

Hui, 71, donated HK$250,000 (S$45,600) to help the staff of a music event company, which has worked with him for many years. His online concert attracted more than 2.5 million viewers.

Kwok, who began his entertainment career as a back-up dancer, will donate a sum of money to help the dancers. Their earnings have dried up as concerts and other entertainment events in the territory have been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

Besides singing, he will also perform together with 100 dancers on Saturday.

Concert production director Patrick Siu, who also helped produce Hui's concert, said he was approached by Kwok's manager Leung May May last Thursday. He said he would give more details of the concert in the next few days.

Mr Siu said Kwok also hoped to boost the morale of Hong Kongers who have been affected by the pandemic.