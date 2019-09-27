Aaron Kwok fined for being late in registering his daughter's birth

Even a "heavenly king" can have his lapses.

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok disclosed on Thursday (Sept 26) that he was recently fined hundreds of dollars for being late in registering his daughter's birth.

His wife, model Moka Fang, gave birth to their second daughter Charlotte in April. They have another daughter Chantelle, who is two years old this year.

The couple were spotted by a reader of Hong Kong's Apple Daily at the Births Registry on Wednesday. According to Hong Kong's Immigration Department, parents have to register the birth of their baby within 42 days of delivery.

Kwok said he was unable to do so due to his busy schedule. The 53-year-old actor-singer has just concluded his concerts in Taipei as part of his world tour.

Fang and his two daughters were in Taipei when he held his two concerts there two weeks ago.

Kwok, one of Cantopop's "Four Heavenly Kings" alongside Andy Lau, Jacky Cheung and Leon Lai, said that beside exercising, he would go travelling to relax and recharge.

"I would stay one or two more days if I am doing a concert or promoting my movies," he was quoted by Ming Pao Daily News as saying. "I will bring my wife and daughters along if time allows and it will not affect my work."

Early this month, Kwok was praised for being a dedicated father after he was caught in a traffic jam caused by protests in Hong Kong while out buying diapers.

Last weekend, he told the media that elder daughter Chantelle likes the popular children's song Baby Shark very much and he has even performed the Baby Shark Dance with her. He said that he has filmed them dancing together and will discuss with Fang about releasing the video when Chantelle is older.

In the video he filmed and released online, he performed dance steps from his songs I Love You Forever and Generation Next.