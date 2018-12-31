Aamir Khan's film bombs at Chinese box office

SHANGHAI • Aamir Khan, whose previous movies have done well in China, is now staring at box-office failure instead, with his latest film Thugs Of Hindostan.

The US$42-million (S$57-million) movie, which also stars Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, stumbled likewise in India when it was rolled out last month.

It did well in the opening weekend - riding on the Diwali holiday mood - but soon sank from poor word of mouth and devastating newspaper reviews.

Khan, who later apologised and took responsibility for letting down his fans, had pinned hopes for a turnaround in fortunes from the movie's Chinese screenings.

But media reports noted that Thugs Of Hindostan could reel in only US$450,000 when it opened in China last Friday.

The lacklustre reception is a huge blow to Khan's box-office track record, given that his earlier films like Dangal (2016), Secret Superstar (2017) and PK (2014) had drawn crowds.

But other media reports have linked the tepid response from fans this time round to a crowded field of competitors, with Thugs Of Hindostan having to vie with 10 local titles, released between last Friday and yesterday, for attention.