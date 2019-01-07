Lady Gaga song wins but Alfonso Cuaron picked over A Star Is Born director Bradley Cooper

LOS ANGELES - The stars seem to be in alignment for heavy favourite A Star Is Born, with its song Shallow, sung by its lead actress Lady Gaga, scoring with a Best Original Song (Movie) win.
Christian Bale, who transformed himself physically to portray former American Vice-President Dick Cheney in Vice, was rewarded with a statuette for Best Actor in a Movie (Musical or Comedy).
Here are the winners:
The Americans - Best TV Series (Drama)
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Best Animated Film
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) - Best Actor in a TV Series (Comedy or Musical)
Richard Madden (Bodyguard) - Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama)
Shallow (A Star Is Born) - Best Original Song (Movie)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) - Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) - Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama)
Mahershala Ali (Green Book) - Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Christian Bale (Vice) - Best Actor in a Movie (Musical or Comedy)
Roma - Best Foreign-Language Film
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma) - Best Director (Movie)
The Kominsky Method - Best Television Series (Comedy or Musical)