Lady Gaga song wins but Alfonso Cuaron picked over A Star Is Born director Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga poses with her trophy during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, on Jan 6, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Christian Bale, who transformed himself physically to portray former American Vice-President Dick Cheney in Vice, was rewarded with a statuette for Best Actor in a Movie (Musical or Comedy).PHOTO: REUTERS
Movie still from A Star Is Born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.PHOTO: WARNER BROS
LOS ANGELES - The stars seem to be in alignment for heavy favourite A Star Is Born, with its song Shallow, sung by its lead actress Lady Gaga, scoring with a Best Original Song (Movie) win.

Christian Bale, who transformed himself physically to portray former American Vice-President Dick Cheney in Vice, was rewarded with a statuette for Best Actor in a Movie (Musical or Comedy).

Here are the winners:

The Americans - Best TV Series (Drama)

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Best Animated Film

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) - Best Actor in a TV Series (Comedy or Musical)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard) - Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama)

Shallow (A Star Is Born) - Best Original Song (Movie)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) - Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) - Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama)

Mahershala Ali (Green Book) - Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Christian Bale (Vice) - Best Actor in a Movie (Musical or Comedy)

Roma - Best Foreign-Language Film

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma) - Best Director (Movie)

The Kominsky Method - Best Television Series (Comedy or Musical)

