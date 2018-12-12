A Star Is Born leads film nominations from Screen Actors Guild

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Musical drama A Star Is Born led the field of contenders for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday (Dec 12), landing four nominations, including best movie ensemble.

The film will compete for SAG's top movie prize against superhero movie Black Panther, romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and Spike Lee's historical drama BlacKkKlansman.

A Star Is Born features Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a remake of a classic story about a young woman trying to make it as a singer.

Both actors were nominated for individual awards for their performances in the film.

The SAG awards are closely watched as an indicator of likely Oscar success because actors form the largest group of voters in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Winners of the SAG awards will be announced on Jan 27 at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles.

SAG also handed out nominations for the year's best television performances.

Comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and drama Ozark topped the list with four nods each.