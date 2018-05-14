A facial mask every night

South Korean pop star Sandara Park always looks effortlessly beautiful, but she confesses that the scorching Singapore heat has been taking a toll on her.

"I'm also human, right? I sweat too," she told The Straits Times in English at a one-on-one interview held at Conrad Centennial Singapore last Friday.

"The weather is so hot outside and then we go indoors where the air-conditioning is so strong. That's really bad and drying for the skin."

That is why she has been putting on at least one facial mask every night for the past week when she was in town.

"Even when I'm feeling tired at night, I take the time to put on a face mask because it repairs your skin. It's important to keep checking your skin and do something about it so that you look good all the time," she said.

The 33-year-old, who is better known as Dara, was in Singapore to film the four-episode television series, Get It Beauty On The Road, which is the local version of Korean beauty advice show Get It Beauty (2006-present).

While she has had some experience hosting last year's edition of Get It Beauty, she admitted that she still had the jitters about taking on the Singapore edition.

"I was a bit nervous and worried because this would be the first time for me to host something in English," she said.

In the new Singapore version of the show, Park is joined by local celebrities Chantalle Ng and Tay Ying as they explore the Lion City and uncover the best beauty tips and secrets geared for Singaporeans.

Ng, 22, is the daughter of home-grown actress Lin Meijiao, while Tay, also 22, is the daughter of local TV stars Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping.

The two younger co-hosts were completely stunned when they found out that they would be working with Park for a week, they said.

At a separate press event held after Park's interview with The Straits Times, Tay said: "When I found out I would be working with her, I was like, 'What am I going to do? Do I smile or wave when I meet her?'

"She's an international superstar. But Sandara is so nice. She's famous but grounded."

Ng added: "She's beautiful inside and out."

Park was once a member of the hugely popular K-pop girl group 2NE1, which disbanded in 2016. These days, she is busy performing as a solo artist or hosting television shows.

It is not known if she is still in regular contact with her former bandmates CL, Park Bom or Minzy, as all questions about 2NE1 were banned in the interview.

But Park remembers the good times she had with the band in Singapore whenever they made a pit stop here for their concert tours.

"When 2NE1 were here, we always had such a great time. The fans here are great and I've really missed seeing them," she said.

Evidently, her Singapore fans have missed her too. Groups of them were waiting in the hotel lobby on the day of the interview, hoping to get a glimpse of her. Some fans have stopped her on the streets over the past week as well, she said.

"They're all so nice and polite. They wave and say hi from afar. They don't come and bother me."

• Get It Beauty On The Road premieres on tvN Asia (StarHub TV Channel 824 and Singtel TV Channel 518) on July 10 at 6.30pm. It will also air on Hub E City (StarHub TV Channel 111) on the same day at 8pm.