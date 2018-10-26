A Cantopop show to top all shows

With two of Cantopop's biggest stars singing together at the same show, the upcoming Alan Tam and Sam Hui joint concert should be able to draw in the crowds easily.

Yet, Hui has thrown in another bone for the taking - his elder brother, comedian Michael Hui, might appear at the show too.

"Hopefully, he will be here. Things are not certain yet," the 70-year-old says cryptically in Cantonese.

Tam, 68, adds: "He really might. He loves coming to Singapore because of the food here. He loves eating the seafood here."

The two veteran Cantopop singers were speaking to The Straits Times and other media at a press event to promote their upcoming concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 1.

It will be the first time they are performing together here, following a successful run of their joint Happy Together concert series in Hong Kong over the past year.

BOOK IT/ AH SAM & AH TAM HAPPY TOGETHER CLASSIC EXPRESS

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: Dec 1, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $248 from Sports Hub Tix (go to www.sportshub.com.sg/SamTam2018)

The Singapore show will be a condensed version of two separate shows.

"Think of this one as the best of the best," says Tam.

Besides performing a number of duets, they will also sing a selection of each other's biggest hits.

Do not ask them about the concert setlist yet, though, because they are having a hard time whittling down the final selection.

Tam, who has written more than 800 songs over a five-decade career, says: "Between the two of us, we have way too many songs to choose from. We are like classic song warehouses."

Hui, who is widely considered to be the first major Cantopop star, is nicknamed the "God of songs" and has more than 23 albums to his name.

Some of his most famous tunes include From The Heart Of A Loafer and Tsim Sha Tsui Susie.

One of Tam's most popular songs is Love In Autumn, a classic romantic ballad that has become a hit tune to play at weddings in Hong Kong.

He says with a laugh: "But I always tell wedding couples that they really should not play this song at their wedding because the first line goes, 'If in life you are meant to break up'."