A boisterous yet intimate affair

Clocking in at barely 1½ hours, acclaimed South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High's first solo concert in Singapore may have been short, but it was all good.

Members Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz are pushing 40, but they had no problems busting out the act's signature raps, which often build up in speed and tend to be very wordy.

The stamina of lead rappers Tablo and Mithra Jin was impressive, considering there were barely any breaks between tracks.

Beginning with In Seoul, taken from their new EP Sleepless in __________ (2019), the group ran through their repertoire, churning out the high-speed, rap-heavy tracks of No Thanxxx (2017) and Burj Khalifa (2014), setting the 1,600 fans screaming.

The group, which formed in 2001, were boisterous - jumping about while rapping with gusto, splashing water on the crowd and, mid-way through a song, frontman Tablo jumped into Mithra Jin's arms like a koala.

Yet the concert also felt like an intimate affair. With the simplest of stage set-ups - just a turntable for DJ Tukutz and one elevated platform - and no wardrobe changes, the focus was on no-frills performance.

Members frequently walked offstage to rap, high-five and interact with the lucky fans in the front row.

REVIEW / CONCERT

EPIK HIGH 2019 WORLD TOUR The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Last Saturday

Tablo, who speaks fluent English, also deftly cracked jokes onstage, asking DJ Tukutz to perform a runway show and wilfully, and hilariously, mistranslating Mithra Jin's heartfelt message to local fans.

The night felt like an epic music festival, especially close to the end of the show when the group performed party anthems like High Technology (2009) and 2012's Kill This Love and got the crowd to jump along with them.

The best part of the concert was when the group performed Eternal Sunshine and crowd favourite Love Love Love (2007).

The former, a quietly introspective track which includes boy band BTS' Suga as a collaborator, touches on Tablo's struggles with depression and anxiety.

The vulnerability of lyrics like "Do you get lonely/Sick with anxiety/Can't trust nobody/Well, same here" struck a chord.

The latter is simply great fun to sing along with the crowd with the repetition of "I can't stop/Love love love."

Epik High lived up to their name and are easily one of the best South Korean acts this reviewer has seen.