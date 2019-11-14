5566's Jason Hsu says model Bernice Chao has accepted his proposal

Taiwanese singer Jason Hsu sparked rumours of dating model Bernice Chao in June when netizens found similar photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

When Hsu's agency was approached by the media, it said then that Hsu and Chao were good friends with common interests.

On Thursday (Nov 14), Hsu, a member of boyband 5566, dropped a bombshell on social media when he announced that Chao has "said yes" to his proposal.

He posted a photo of her hand with a diamond ring and wrote "Meng + Meng", alluding to the same character in the middle of their Chinese names.

Hsu's manager Sarah confirmed to the media that Hsu, 34, has proposed to Chao, 33, on Wednesday. She said that there is a special significance to the ring, as it was passed down from Hsu's maternal grandmother to his mother.

"His mother gave the ring to him when she learnt that he is proposing," Sarah said.

Sarah said that details of their marriage registration and wedding dinner have not been firmed up yet.

Hsu broke up with actress Aya Chang in 2017 after dating for three years.

5566 performed earlier in Singapore in July. The band originally had five members, but are now a three-man group comprising Hsu, Zax Wang, 39, and Tony Sun, 41. Wang is married to actress Chi Chin, while Sun is divorced.