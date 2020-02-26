5566 singer and model wife expecting a girl

TAIPEI • Taiwanese singer Jason Hsu has more good news to share - he and his wife, model Bernice Chao, are expecting a baby girl.

Hsu, a member of Taiwanese boy band 5566, proposed to Chao in November last year and they registered their marriage one month later.

On Sunday, Hsu posted on his social-media accounts a video captioned: "He or She? He or She? He or She? 3...2...1...".

In the video, Hsu, 34, and Chao, 33, were seen holding a gender reveal party attended by several relatives and friends, including Zax Wang and Tony Sun, two other members of 5566.

In the video, a man was seen bursting a black balloon, revealing several pink small balloons which signalled that Chao was expecting a baby girl.

Chao was seen clapping and shouting happily at the reveal, as she and Hsu then hugged excitedly.

A happy Chao also asked his fans on Facebook what name he should give to his daughter.

Hsu's manager told the Taiwanese media that Chao is almost four months pregnant, with her due date in July or August. He stressed that she was not pregnant when Hsu proposed to her.

The manager said the couple have had plans all along to have children, but did not expect their first child to arrive so quickly.

He added that Hsu would go ahead with his work and would make adjustments nearer the due date.

5566, who performed in Singapore last July, will be holding a concert in Taiwan's Kaohsiung city early next month.

The band originally had five members, but are now a three-man group comprising Hsu, Wang and Sun.