500 more tickets released for each night of JJ Lin's Sanctuary World Tour shows here

SINGAPORE - Due to overwhelming demand, concert organisers have released 500 more tickets per night for homegrown Mandopop singer JJ Lin's upcoming sold-out Sanctuary World Tour here.

There will be 500 additional tickets made available for every night of his performances over four nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in August. He is slated to perform on Aug 15, 16, 18 and 19.

The new tickets go on sale from 10am on July 18 through www.sportshub.com.sg/jjlin2018.

Concert promoter Unusual Entertainment had previously confirmed to The Straits Times that no further shows will be added.

Lin, 37, is the first local singer to hold four straight concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. He was nominated for six awards at the 29th Golden Melody Awards last month, but went home empty-handed.