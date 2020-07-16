5 things to do today: Relive historic launch of moon-bound Apollo 11, watch Glee to commemorate Naya Rivera and more

1. LOOK BACK: Historic launch of moon-bound Apollo 11

This day in 1969, the Saturn V rocket launched the Apollo 11 mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This video on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) website gives a close-up view of the rocket launch.

Four days later, two astronauts on board, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, would go down in history as the first men to step foot on the moon. With them was fellow astronaut Michael Collins.

Info: moon.nasa.gov/resources/288/apollo-11-launch

2. LEARN: What festive customs in Singapore have in common

Festive holidays like Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Deepavali and Christmas might be celebrated by different cultures, but they share many common practices.

A new animation video by the National Heritage Board's Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall - done together with River Valley High School - highlights similarities such as spring cleaning, family gatherings and pineapple tarts.

Titled Celebrating Commonalities: Festive Customs In Singapore, the video also marks Racial Harmony Day, which falls on July 21.

Info: bit.ly/3foeaqd

3. WATCH: Singapore French Summer Festival films

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

Film event Singapore French Summer Festival is part of the French National Day celebrations and is taking place online through Shaw Theatres' virtual cinema platform KinoLounge.

Among the eight films screening at the festival, which runs until July 31, is fantasy-comedy Le Prince Oublie (The Lost Prince, 2020).

Directed by Oscar-winner Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist, 2011), it stars Omar Sy ( Jurassic World, 2015) as a single father who transports both himself and his daughter to a fantasy world through bedtime stories.

The French National Day is on July 14.

Info: bit.ly/3gTUbzY

4. TUNE IN: Glee to commemorate Naya Rivera

American actress Naya Rivera's most memorable role was that of cheerleader Santana Lopez, one of the central characters in hit television musical comedy Glee (2009 to 2015). The show is currently streaming on platforms such as Netflix, iTunes and Amazon.

Rivera's body was found on Monday, five days after she disappeared during a boat trip with her four-year-old son out in Lake Piru, California.

Info: Watch Glee on bit.ly/32hpFw3, apple.co/3exhkXf and amzn.to/2ZuHXbo

5. PICK UP: Financial tips for a global pandemic

What type of insurance is best in the time of Covid-19? Chris Lim, who hosts The Business Times' financial podcast Money Hacks, speaks to the head of bionic financial adviser MoneyOwl, Ms Chuin Ting Weber. They discuss how to manage risks and insurance during the global pandemic in the 75th episode of the podcast series that provides financial tips.

Info: bit.ly/3eqmBzR