5 things to do today: Look back on Asian Youth Games, discover your K-pop playlist and more

1 LOOK BACK: Asian Youth Games

Today marks the opening ceremony of the inaugural Asian Youth Games (AYG) in 2009.

The ceremony - held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium - saw torch-bearers swimmer Tao Li, shooter Jasmine Ser and bowler Remy Ong light the game's cauldron after a two-day torch relay.

The AYG ran till July 7 and Singapore ranked fourth on the total medal tally. The Republic's athletes bagged nine gold medals, set six national and nine under-17 records, as well as 36 personal best timings.

Info: bit.ly/2BgM957

2 PLAY:Trivia quizzes

Can you name all the countries in the world? What about all the states in America?

Try out these quizzes on trivia website Sporcle, which covers a wide range of topics from geography to history to sports.

Or you can test your language skills with word games, such as picking out words that are commonly misspelled.

Info: www.sporcle.com

3 DISCOVER: Your K-pop playlist

Music streaming service Spotify has expanded its K-pop offerings with 13 new and revamped playlists on its K-pop Hub.

Its Twitter channel (@SpotifyKDaebak) has launched a personality quiz to direct users to a playlist that best suits their character and habits.

These playlists include original soundtracks from popular South Korean dramas to R&B and hip-hop tracks.

Info: spotify-k-pop-quiz.web.app/my

4 HONE: Baking skills

Pick up baking tips for picture-perfect sweet treats with recipes from Sally's Baking Addiction (sallysbakingaddiction.com) by self-taught baker and cookbook author Sally McKenney.

Recipes include a detailed write-up, along with suggestions for substitute ingredients, as well as plenty of photos for guidance.

A top tip: Bake muffins at a high of 220 deg C for the first five minutes, as the initial burst of hot air ensures a tall muffin dome.

The Straits Times food editor Tan Hsueh Yun also recommends four other go-to cooking websites to further improve your Covid-19 cooking and baking skills.

Info: www.straitstimes.com/lifestyle/food/5-cooking-websites-you-can-count-on

5 LEARN: About Singapore’s biodiversity

Make your own bee bracelet with National Parks Board's printable worksheets on its website.

It includes other activities such as word search, colouring and mazes - good for kids aged three to six.

Word search topics include flowers in our garden city such as bougainvillea and hibiscus. Or colour Singapore's national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim.

Info: bit.ly/3g9CCLN

With input from SPH Information Resource Centre