5 Things to do today

1 LISTEN: An environmental podcast

The Straits Times' The Green Pulse podcast delves into the severe bleaching of Australia's Great Barrier Reef and asks if it is still worth visiting for tourists after Covid-19 travel restrictions are lifted.

The two-part podcast features ST's environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discussing the issue with Dr David Wachenfeld, chief scientist at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority in Townsville, Queensland.

Info: str.sg/JQmK and str.sg/JQmr

2 LEARN: Food photography skills

These days, documenting one's dinner is the thing to do, either a new recipe we tried out or something scrumptious that was ordered in.

If you want to up your food photography game and stand out from the reels of posts out there, tune in at 8pm tonight for this live online workshop, Food Photography: Curation To Creation, conducted by professional photographer Alexander Ow.

The class is part of Canon Singapore's series of live webinars and masterclasses that offer tips and tricks from top photographers.

Info: www.facebook.com/pg/CanonSGOfficial/events

3 REENACT: Readings of local legends

Singer-actor Benjamin Kheng narrates the local classic, Attack Of The Swordfish, about how Bukit Merah got its name.

You can participate by sending in videos of yourself acting out scenes in the tale to the National Heritage Board (NHB) via Facebook or Instagram.

This project is part of Heritage Tales, a digital storytelling initiative by NHB . It will feature other local personalities such as Joseph Schooling in future readings.

Info: str.sg/JQmu

4 PLAY: Championship Manager

Here is a chance for you to travel back in time and take charge. Fans of football managerial games can take the reins of their favourite teams from almost two decades ago, on the cult Championship Manager 2001/2002 game.

Game developer Eidos has made the classic game, with its endearingly raw graphics and gameplay, available to the public, as a legally free download.

Go back to a time when Real Madrid boasted "Galacticos", Michael Owen was scoring goals for fun for Liverpool, and Manchester United still had a team that was feared and feted across Europe.

Info: str.sg/JQm6

5 REFLECT: On this day

On May 6, 2003, a campaign to improve hygiene standards in public toilets was launched to help counter the Sars outbreak that gripped the country that year.

Helmed by the National Environment Agency, toilets that met the criteria got to display the "Singapore's OK" yellow label.

This drive was part of a bigger initiative to improve cleanliness in public places such as wet markets and food outlets.

Info: str.sg/JQmR