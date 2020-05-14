5 things singer Ava Max has been doing at home

It has been two months since American pop singer Ava Max has had any physical contact with her friends.

Speaking in a video interview from her house in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old - who became popular for last year's hit Sweet But Psycho - is looking forward to the day when she can go out again, once the pandemic is under control.

"The first thing I'm going to do is go hug all my friends," she tells The Straits Times.

The coronavirus outbreak meant Max had to postpone the release of her upcoming full-length album, but she did release a new single and music video, Kings & Queens, recently.

Being forced to stay home has brought about many positive outcomes, says the singer, who was in Singapore for a promotional stop last year.

"We've learnt a lot of patience and I feel like we've learnt to kind of slow down a little bit to appreciate the small things."

Here are five things that she has been doing while staying at home.

1 MAKING TIKTOK VIDEOS

Last year, her song Not Your Barbie Girl went viral on short-form video app TikTok.

With more than 420,000 followers and 1.2 million likes on the platform, Max has been busy keeping her account updated with clips of herself dancing to not just her own songs, but also to tunes by other pop stars such as Shakira.

2 COOKING HER OWN FOOD

"I cook all of my meals, I haven't eaten out in over a month and a half," Max says. One dish she has made is a healthy version of chocolate crepes that uses brown rice.

3 LOTS OF VIDEO MEETINGS AND INTERVIEWS

Max has been spending plenty of time in virtual conferences and interviews with media all over the world to promote her new batch of songs from her upcoming album.



American pop singer Ava Max. PHOTO: WARNER MUSIC SINGAPORE



"Each song has its own individual style, I would say. They all are very empowering and strong. And there are more vulnerable songs in there. It's definitely going to take you through this journey."

4 KEEPING FIT

"I try to do some kind of workout and meditation every day," Max says.

Her own songs are often used as music for exercising. Early this year, Time magazine listed her catchy song Blood, Sweat & Tears as part of its essential workout playlist.

5 BINGE-WATCHING TELEVISION

"I've never watched this many TV shows," Max says.

One of her favourites is Little Fires Everywhere, a family drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. It is based on the 2017 New York Times fiction bestseller by American writer Celeste Ng.