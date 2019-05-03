$37 million reward: Ryan Reynolds tops list of top earners

NEW YORK - Justice does not come cheap. Ryan Reynolds is getting US$27 million (S$37 million) to star in Six Underground, a film about a billionaire-financed vigilante squad.

His reward heads a list of top earners compiled by trade publication Variety.

Reynolds is benefiting from a push by Netflix - which is bankrolling Six Underground - to pay top dollar for original content.

Pundits say that while Reynolds' deal seems lucrative, it is a fixed reward.

He will not share in Six Underground's revenue, from streaming to product tie-ups.

In Hollywood, studio contracts normally allow an A-lister to get a percentage of the movie's profits, beyond what he or she is paid initially.

The industry, which has been hit by demands for an end to the gender pay gap, is playing catch-up.

Take the case of Gal Gadot who reportedly bagged just US$300,000 for her work in the box-office hit Wonder Woman (2017).

She will see her pay take a superheroic leap to US$10 million to star in Wonder Woman 1984.

But big names are also willing to accept less to work with a favoured director or in a project that points to possible Oscar recognition.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are taking home US$10 million each - half of their asking prices - to stretch their acting chops in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Below is the pay list.

1. Ryan Reynolds (Six Underground): US$27 million

2. Dwayne Johnson (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw): US$20 million

3. Robert Downey Jr (The Voyage Of Dr Dolittle): US$20 million

4. Will Smith (Bad Boys For Life): US$17 million

5. Jason Statham (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw): US$13 million

6. Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick): US$12 million to US$14 million

7. Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place 2): US$12 million to US$13 million

8. Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood): US$10 million

9. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984): US$10 million

10. Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood): US$10 million