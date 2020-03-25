2AM's Jo Kwon done with military service

SEOUL • South Korean singer Jo Kwon has completed his military enlistment.

The former 2AM member posted a message to his Instagram on Monday, reflecting on his journey: "I enlisted the year before last in the sweltering heat and now my military discharge day has finally come, on the 597th day (one year, seven months, 18 days) that seemed like it would never arrive. I sincerely thank you for waiting for me."

The 30-year-old singer had enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service from August 2018 to yesterday.

Looking back on his military service, he wrote: "It wasn't always easy and it was also eventful."

He went on to thank the people "who gave me such strength during my time in the military" and his fans, family and friends.

He joins other South Korean celebrities who recently completed their military service, such as actors Lee Min-ho and Ji Chang-wook, who completed their enlistments last year.

In his post, Jo also announced his return as an entertainer. "I'm now reservist Jo Kwon. I'm going to return to my regular job of being Jo Kwon the singer. Thank you. Salute!!! (This isn't a dream… I won't open my eyes to find I'm back at the training centre.)"

Before his enlistment, he debuted in the four-member South Korean boy band 2AM in 2008 and released songs such as This Song and Over The Destiny until the group's hiatus in 2014.

Jo did not specify if he would be returning to the group and asked his fans to look forward to the "various rainbow-coloured appearances (he) is planning".