2AM member in car accident that killed jaywalker

SEOUL • A member of South Korean boy group 2AM, Lim Seul-ong, was said to be in shock after being involved in a car accident that led to the death of a pedestrian last Saturday night.

According to South Korean media reports, the pedestrian had been jaywalking when he was hit by Lim's car and later died from his injuries.

It was reported that the road where the accident took place had been slippery due to a torrential downpour.

The Seoul Seobu Police Station said the 33-year-old was driving his sport utility vehicle on a road in Eunpyeong, Seoul, at 11.50pm on Saturday when he hit a man who was crossing the road when the pedestrian signal light was red, South Korean pop culture news outlet Soompi reported.

The man was taken to hospital, but died shortly from his injuries.

The singer-actor, who is known just as Seulong, was questioned briefly by the police before he was sent home. Investigations are still ongoing.

In a statement on Tuesday, Seulong's agency, Jellyfish Entertainment, extended its condolences to the family of the victim and outlined how the accident took place.

"On Aug 1, Seulong was driving his car when the accident in the rain occurred."

It added that the singer "immediately took emergency measures on-site".

Seulong, the agency added, is "in a state of shock" after the accident. Some netizens have tried to comfort the singer by telling him that he was not at fault.

He is part of four-member group 2AM, which debuted in 2008, but has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2015, when Seulong and another member, Jeong Jin-woon, decided not to renew their contracts with the group's label, JYP Entertainment.