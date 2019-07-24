25-year-old wife of Malaysian singer Jamal Abdillah, 60, pregnant after three miscarriages

Well-known singer Jamal Abdillah's 25-year-old wife is pregnant after suffering three miscarriages.

The 60-year-old, who has been described as the bad boy of Malaysian pop, said they are expecting the birth of a daughter in October or November.

Jamal, whose three other marriages ended in divorce, married Zai Izzati Khairuddin in 2017.

"When she went for a medical check-up recently, the doctor said the baby was in good health," said the singer who is known for his sharp dressing.

Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times said Jamal, who has fans in both Malaysia and Singapore, delayed revealing the happy news until the couple were certain that their hopes of starting a family would not be dashed yet again.

He said previously that he did not think that his wife's miscarriages were natural, speculating instead that someone could have resorted to using black magic to harm them.

Now that she is pregnant, "our family members are coming up with suggestions for her name, and we welcome feedback from fans", said Jamal who has two sons, aged 18 and 12, from past marriages.

Back in 2017, fans had expressed surprise that he would go down the aisle again.

The couple married just a month after they got to know each other.

They met only once before they tied the knot.

Jamal told an interviewer then: "Getting married again isn't easy, especially when you marry someone who is years' younger than you."

He has admitted that he can be impatient and does not like her to spend too much time on social media.

Meanwhile, the news of the pregnancy will delight Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, wife of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

She played the violin in December 2018 when she agreed to be a guest performer at a concert held by Jamal and fellow music icon M. Nasir, who is Singapore-born.