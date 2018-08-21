1990s boybands cancel sold-out gig due to storm

THACKERVILLE (Oklahoma) • An outdoor concert in Oklahoma featuring 1990s boyband favourites Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees was cancelled last Saturday after an intense storm struck the area and injured at least 14 people, venue officials said.

"We never want to put our fans in harm's way and with tonight's weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule," the Backstreet Boys said on their Twitter page.

Patrons at the sold-out show held at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, nearly 210km south of Oklahoma City, were asked to seek shelter at about 5pm local time, when lightning appeared within about 6km of the casino, the resort said in a statement.

About 150 people ignored the warnings and continued to wait in line for the show.

"At approximately 5.30pm, the storm hit and knocked over the concert entrance trusses with 113 to 128kmh winds and heavy rain," resort officials said in a statement.

Fourteen people were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals, officials said.

The Backstreet Boys, best known for hits like I Want It That Way and Everybody (Backstreet's Back), and 98 Degrees, famous for their love ballad I Do (Cherish You), were scheduled to perform for more than 12,000 fans.

Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson told fans via his Twitter account that safety inspectors had checked the stage for damage after the storm.

"Unfortunately, due to damage sustained in the storm earlier this evening, we are unable to perform the show tonight," he tweeted later on. "Safety is always #1. Keep your tickets because Backstreet WILL BE BACK."

Organisers said the concert would be rescheduled and tickets to last Saturday's show would be honoured on the new date.

"We are disappointed that tonight's show was cancelled due to the inclement weather," said 98 Degrees. "We know many of you travelled to be here today. Sending you all our love and hope to see you soon."

REUTERS