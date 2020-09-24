10 shows to catch in October

1 MISS S

Premieres on Oct 5 exclusively on HBO Go

The HBO Asia original series is a Chinese-language adaptation of the popular Australian series Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries (2012 to 2015).

Like its source material, this is a period piece about a wealthy socialite who moonlights as a detective, but it is set in 1920s Shanghai. She forms an unlikely pairing with a serious and stoic inspector.

The 30-parter stars Chinese actress Ma Yili (he First Half Of My Life, 2017) as the titular character, and Vengo Gao (Eternal Love Of Dream, 2020) as Inspector Luo.

2 GHOSTWRITER 2

Premieres on Oct 9 on Apple TV+

This critically acclaimed series is about a group of young detectives who solve mysteries with the help of a ghost who haunts a neighbourhood bookstore.

It recently won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding children's or family viewing programming.

In Season 2, the young heroes must work to save the bookstore.

3 SWAMP THING



Swamp Thing. PHOTO: WARNER TV



Premieres on Oct 7 at 9.50pm on Warner TV (StarHub TV Channel 515 and Singtel TV Channel 306)

Based on a DC comics character of the same name, this 10-episode superhero horror series is executive produced by James Wan of Aquaman (2018) and The Conjuring (2013) fame and directed by Len Wiseman (Total Recall, 2012).

It follows a woman sent to investigate a mysterious, swamp-born illness in a small town, but she comes face-to-face with a creature from the swamp.

4 THE UNDOING



Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in The Undoing. PHOTO: HBO



Premieres on Oct 26 at 9am on HBO Go and HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601 and Singtel TV Channel 420), with a same-day encore at 10pm

Based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, this star-studded psychological thriller features Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman in the role of a woman who seemingly has it all - a successful career as a therapist and a loving husband (played by British actor Hugh Grant, with whom she has a young son.

But her life unravels quickly when she discovers that he may be wrapped up in another woman's death.

5 START UP



Bae Suzy and Nam Joo-hyuk in Start Up. PHOTO: SKUUKZKY/ INSTAGRAM



Premieres in October on Netflix

In the South Korean series about young people striving for success in the world of start-up ventures, Bae Suzy (Vagabond, 2019), former member of girl group Miss A, is an ambitious woman who dreams of becoming South Korea's Steve Jobs.

She meets the founder of Samsan Tech, played by the popular young actor Nam Joo-hyuk (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, 2016), and mistakes him for her first love.

6 TINY WORLD



Tiny World. PHOTO: APPLE TV+



Premieres on Oct 2 on Apple TV+

This nature documentary narrated by American actor Paul Rudd looks at some of the smallest animals and insects on the planet.

With new camera technology, viewers can see the world through the eyes of these tiny creatures living alongside humans and learn about the extraordinary things they do to survive.

7 TALE OF THE NINE TAILED



Lee Dong-wook in Tale Of The Nine Tailed. PHOTO: VIU



Premieres on Oct 8 at 9.45pm on tvN (StarHub TV Channel 824 and Singtel TV Channel 518). Also available on Viu

The urban fantasy romance stars Lee Dong-wook ( Goblin, 2016) as a gumiho, or nine-tailed fox, a creature of mythical lore, which settles in the big city. He is dogged by a television-producing director, played by Jo Bo-ah (Forest, 2020), who is determined to track him down.

Boys Over Flowers (2009) star Kim Bum, who was discharged from the military this year, makes his small-screen return as the half-brother of Lee's character.

8 THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR



Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in The Haunting Of Bly Manor. PHOTOS: NETFLIX



Premieres on Oct 9 on Netflix

From the creators of The Haunting Of Hill House (2018) comes another supernatural anthology series, this time set in 1980s England.

It tells the story of a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti, who also starred in The Haunting Of Hill House), who is hired by a man to take care of his orphaned niece and nephew (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) at the sprawling Bly Manor.

But she soon begins to see ghostly apparitions and realises that dead does not mean gone at the country estate.

9 BABY CHIMP RESCUE



Baby Chimp Rescue. PHOTO: BBC STUDIOS



Premieres on Oct 12 on BBC Earth (StarHub TV Channel 407) at 8.05pm. Also available on BBC Player

Follow the story of married couple Jenny and Jim Desmond, parents to a family of 29 orphaned baby chimpanzees, in this nature series.

They are the founders of Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue and Protection and are building a sanctuary in the forest to accommodate their unusual family, but the young chimpanzees have to learn to live in the wild before they move out.

10 SINGLE PAPA



Ronald Cheng and Maggie Cheung Ho-yee in Single Papa. PHOTO: MAGGIE CHEUNG/WEIBO



Premieres on Oct 26 on Viu

Hong Kong actor Ronald Cheng makes his drama comeback, 18 years after his last major television role, in Single Papa, in which he plays Ah Wing, a kind-hearted single father raising his son alone after his wife's tragic death.

Hong Kong television actress Maggie Cheung Ho-yee (War And Beauty, 2004) is a successful and single insurance agent who starts to consider the possibility of marriage after meeting Ah Wing.