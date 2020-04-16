10 new works making waves

1 DANCE POP

BREAK MY HEART

Dua Lipa

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/Nj2U6rhnucI

British pop singer Dua Lipa has put out a colourful music video for Break My Heart, a fetching dance number which is also the fourth and latest single from her new album, Future Nostalgia.

The disco-inspired tune, which samples Australian icons INXS' Need You Tonight, is a bittersweet tune, she tells Apple Music.

"It's about finally being in a happy place and knowing this new person is amazing. But then thinking: 'Nothing else compares to this and what if this ends and it breaks my heart?'"

2 ROCK/GRUNGE

GIGATON

Pearl Jam

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/fYSazphh_C8

Pearl Jam, stalwarts of the Seattle grunge scene of the 1990s, are still alive and well.

Eddie Vedder and company have released Gigaton, their first album in seven years and their eleventh overall.

Guitarist Mike McCready describes making the record as a long journey.

"Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times," he writes on the band's website.

3 DISCO/GLAM ROCK/ FUNK

VELVET

Adam Lambert

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/E53PkThqKDE

Adam Lambert - Queen singer and American Idol alumnus - is back with his fourth solo album, Velvet.

As he tells Billboard in a recent interview, he wants the album to be cathartic for fans under quarantine.

"Hopefully, in this time of strange isolation, estrangement and social distancing, putting this on wraps you up like a warm velvety hug."

4 REGGAETON

COLORES

J Balvin

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/lYNxsv-XmZc

Colores is the fifth solo studio album by Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin and each song on the Spanish-language album corresponds to a different colour.

The artwork for the album, singles and music videos was done by famed Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

5 POP

BOYFRIEND

Selena Gomez

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/tSIk1QvIM2E

Pop star Selena Gomez has released a music video for Boyfriend, the fourth single from her latest album, Dare.

Fans and keen observers are having a field day sussing out the Easter eggs in the video, which features her turning various suitors into frogs. Scenes of her wearing sunglasses at night and driving a speedy car, they theorise, are a reference to her fellow pop-star ex, The Weeknd.

6 ELECTRONIC

MIXING COLOURS

Roger Eno & Brian Eno

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/ydgpo0-Jv1g

Brothers Brian and Roger Eno, giants in the ambient music genre, collaborate for their first record as a duo.

The eighteen soundscapes span two albums and the pair incorporate classical instruments such as the clarinet, viola and grand piano.

Brian Eno says in a press statement: "Each instrument is a finite set of sonic possibilities, one island in the limitless ocean of all the possible sounds that you could make. What's happened with electronics is that all the spaces in between those islands are being explored, yielding new sounds that have never previously existed."

7 INDUSTRIAL

GHOSTS V: TOGETHER

GHOSTS VI: LOCUSTS

Nine Inch Nails

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/ehNXOIpRr6c

American industrial rock titans Nine Inch Nails surprised their fans by releasing their 10th and 11th albums, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts, simultaneously to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The new instrumentals from the Grammy and Oscar-winning duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are a continuation of Ghosts I-IV, the band's sixth album released in 2008.

8 ELECTRONIC/ SYNTHWAVE

APORIA

Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/L9lvTNwdb3U

American singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens' newest album is a collaboration with Lowell Brams, his stepfather and co-founder of their music label, Asthmatic Kitty.

According to Stevens, the collection of new age and instrumentals inspired by science-fiction soundtracks marks Brams' retirement.

The 21 tracks also feature other musicians, such as Steve Moore from Sunn O))) and Yuuki Matthews from The Shins.

9 INDIE ROCK/FOLK

SAINT CLOUD

Waxahatchee

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/yHuhABPbOaE

American indie band Waxahatchee's fifth album, Saint Cloud, chronicles frontwoman Katie Crutchfield's struggles with alcoholism and her recovery.

The 11 songs reference the places Crutchfield has been in recent years, from Barcelona to New York City to the Mississippi Gulf.

10 INDIE ROCK/ NEW WAVE/ POST-PUNK

925

Sorry

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/Cshb6NAwcFo

Sorry, a new indie-rock duo comprising Asha Lorenz and Louis O'Bryen, have released their debut album, 925.

According to their label Domino Records, the songs are inspired by a wide range of influences ranging from German writer and Nobel literature laureate Hermann Hesse to jazz crooner Tony Bennett.

