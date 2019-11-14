10 new releases in J-, K-pop

Boy band Arashi turned up the heat at Jewel Changi Airport on Sunday during a whirlwind press stop, but the J-pop juggernaut is not the only one to make waves in the Asian music scene recently. The Straits Times highlights 10 new J-or K-pop releases in the past month.

1 J-POP

TURNING UP

Arashi

Johnny & Associates

youtube.com/watch?v=PhSdewBIQsc

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

The first digital single of Japanese top boy band Arashi, released on the 20th anniversary of their debut with a colourful music video, is a groovy party anthem that highlights the power of J-pop.

2 J-POP

THE SUN & MOON

Ringo Sheena and Hikaru Utada

Universal Music

youtube.com/watch?v=VXJdG0elwSY Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Popular Japanese soloist Ringo Sheena (above left) reunites with Hikaru Utada (above right) of First Love (1999) fame, after previously working with Utada on the latter's 2016 Fantome album. Their latest collaboration is a unique song which showcases their distinctive vocals and is backed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

3 K-POP

TIME SLIP

Super Junior

Label SJ

youtube.com/watch?v=9yimV9i-dY0

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

The veteran K-pop boy band (above) are back with the album Time Slip after the completion of military duty for all their members. The act's ninth album leads with tracks Super Clap and I Think I - both dance tracks that utilise the vocals of their best singers Yesung, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.

4 K-POP

THE DREAM CHAPTER: MAGIC

TXT

Big Hit Entertainment

youtube.com/watch?v=6yWPfUz0z94

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Rookie group TXT (Tomorrow X Together, above) have released their first full-length album, which leads with the track Nine And Three Quarters (Run Away) - an upbeat number which references the fantasy series Harry Potter and speaks of the urge to run away to a "magic named 'us'".

5 K-POP

RE_vive

Brown Eyed Girls

Apop Entertainment

youtube.com/watch?v=-ZvOzBOv1nc

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

The quartet (above) that made waves in 2009 with the risque dance moves of Abracadabra is back after four years, with a cover album of Korean songs like Joe Won-sun's Wonder Woman (2003).

6 INDIE

LIKE AN OLD FRIEND ARRIVES (SI SHI GU REN LAI)

Hyukoh Netflix

youtube.com/watch?v=ruJ6y8pABAA

Hear it on: YouTube

Netflix's Taiwanese drama Nowhere Man tapped South Korean indie band Hyukoh to perform its haunting theme song, a Mandarin remake of the late Anita Mui's 1992 Cantonese classic of the same name. The lyrics were rewritten for the Mandarin version by renowned lyricist Lin Xi.

7 K-POP LOVE POEM

IU

Kakao M

open.spotify.com/ album/5JadtZ710Yj8RSLNbSvDqo

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

K-pop darling and actress IU (above) has topped South Korean music charts with her touching ballad Love Poem, a song she wrote to support loved ones who are facing struggles. The song feels particularly poignant given that IU lost one of her close friends, K-pop star Sulli, to a suspected suicide last month.

8 K-POP

FLOWER SHOWER

HyunA

P Nation

youtube.com/watch?v=8xqSz6_RJeU

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Flower Shower marks the K-pop star's first solo track in two years, after leaving her long-time label Cube Entertainment when she went public with her rapper boyfriend Dawn, formerly of Pentagon. In this empowering track, which has lyrics written by Psy, a confident HyunA says she will "shower (herself) with flowers".

9 K-POP

MONEY

Dawn

P Nation

youtube.com/watch?v=Kr8-EFdl6gg

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

In a clever bit of marketing, HyunA and Dawn - the only high-profile K-pop couple right now - timed their single releases on Nov 5. This track details the singer's love-hate relationship with money, wealth and fame.

10 R&B

MAY

Zion. T.

The Black Label

youtube.com/watch?v=I-hw1AkqFro

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

R&B singer Zion. T.'s smoothly melancholic ballad is titled May, though the track was released this month. The 30-year-old told South Korean media that the song is about a former lover whom he met in May.