10 new collaborations by home-grown acts

The circuit breaker period has not stopped home-grown talent from collaborating on new music. These 10 new releases by Singaporean acts in the past month include Stay Home, a social distancing-themed track featuring 14 artists; a duet between Charlie Lim and Gentle Bones; and a new song by rappers Fariz Jabba and omarKenobi.

1. GARAGE ROCK / PSYCHEDELIC ROCK

N.A.M.S.

The Intimate Friends

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Rock upstarts The Intimate Friends make their recording debut with lead single N.A.M.S., a freewheeling track that merges lo-fi, garage aesthetics with vibrant psychedelia.

The single comes with a B-side track, Dancing!.

2. INDIE POP

TWO SIDES

Gentle Bones and Charlie Lim

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/ImsMM_MA70w

Two Sides is a collaboration between Gentle Bones and Charlie Lim, two of the most prominent singer-songwriters in the home-grown indie and pop scene in recent years.

Gentle Bones, whose real name is Joel Tan, counts Lim among his inspirations. Tan says: "I believe we've come up with a song that addresses our struggles of the duality we face in our personal relationships and our strive to touch people with our music."

Lim adds: "While our tastes in music are different, we share a love of late 1990s and early 2000s boy bands and thought it would be fun to imagine ourselves in one, but put our stamp on it."

3. R&B/POP

STAY HOME

Various artists

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/yhwQ-YbKsFk

Record label Universal Music Singapore roped in 14 Singaporean acts for Stay Home, an ode to social distancing in Covid-19 times.

They include established ones such as Aisyah Aziz, Yung Raja, Alif and Tosh Rock, as well as fresh and rising music talents such as Shye, Abangsapau and Iman, daughter of football icon Fandi Ahmad and model Wendy Jacobs.

Produced in 11 days, the music video features the artists preaching the song's message by singing and doing daily routines in their homes, with cameos from family members.



4. HIP-HOP

KALAH

Fariz Jabba and omarKenobi

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/HHY4TLNxm0A

Rappers Fariz Jabba (above, left) and omarKenobi (right) team up for Kalah, an upbeat and brash ode to self-assuredness.

Fariz says: "We decided we weren't going to think twice about how we felt when we wrote the lyrics, so the silly and witty lines in the song are my most honest thoughts."

omarKenobi, who also produced the trap-inspired track, describes the creative process as "pure unadulterated fun".

5. ELECTRONIC/POP

MESS

Jasmine Sokko

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/qoxBGuhga_o

Singer/producer Jasmine Sokko collaborates with co-producer and fellow electronic artist Myrne for her latest single, the electro-pop tune Mess.

"I have atychiphobia. I don't like failures," Sokko says of the meaning behind the song. "It's not worth it to let the same failure upset me for years when I could just say, 'So what?'. Well, that's in the chorus. I want to be driven by a concrete desire to do things, not by the fear of not being successful at something."



6. ELECTRONIC

HAIL NOTHING

.gif

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Hear it on: bit.ly/2zi9MbW

A singular act in the home-grown music scene, alternative electronic duo .gif are back with their sophomore album, Hail Nothing.

The duo of producer Din (above, left) and singer-musician Weish (right) say of the songs: "Hail Nothing sits in its own little space between trip-hop, post punk and slow driving techno. If our previous albums were The Smiths, this album is Joy Division. It is also our love song to the void; an ode to chaos and nothingness."

Produced by veteran electronic musician Jason Tan, the album is also bolstered by collaborations with multidisciplinary artist and singer-songwriter Bani Haykal as well as British poet and spoken word artist Usaama Minhas.

7. R&B/SOUL

LIFT YOUR EYES

The Souls Of Singapore

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/Ex962SJ13uU

With a sound that harks back to 1960s R&B, The Souls Of Singapore, also known as The Souls, have released their upbeat debut single, Lift Your Eyes.

The tune, about the use and abuse of mobile phones, is written and composed by guitarist Daniel Feiler and features Vannessa Barker on vocals.

The band, who have performed in venues such as Timbre@Substation, Hero's and Wala Wala, also recently released their sophomore single, In A Hotel Lobby, which features their other singer, Surath Godfrey.



8. R&B

HOME OR AWAY...

Izat Ibrahim

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/G-FlYholtMc

R&B singer Izat Ibrahim is back with his latest single, Home Or Away..., a follow-up to last year's release, Be Right Here.

The bilingual artist, who has sung live in nightspots such as Timbre outlets and Highlander, is also one of the lead singers of 19-piece batucada band Motus.

9. HIP-HOP

LEH LOH

ShiGGa Shay

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/1b5whDcYDCU

Rapper ShiGGa Shay's first single of the year, Leh Loh, is a Singlish take on the term "lay low".

He says: "I've been on home quarantine since returning to Singapore. While we're going through this difficult time together, I just wanted to play a part in keeping people entertained. We should all stay home, stay safe and leh loh (lay low)."



10. ELECTRONIC

PERIHELION

Planeswalker

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: youtu.be/ckv5vehUfZw

Perihelion is a four-track EP from electronic producer and sound artist Planeswalker (above), whose real name is Mervin Wong.

The classically trained musician's works incorporate instruments such as the viola and electric violin.

"I wanted to express sonic palettes that did not fall in the range of commonly known electronic or ambient music - from synthesizers and organic instruments to recordings and noise itself," he says of his electronic soundscapes.