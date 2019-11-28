10 new Chinese releases to listen to

1. MANDOPOP

A FRIEND SAYS

StellaVee

Ocean Butterflies Music

This is the debut album of eclectic pop duo StellaVee, made up of Singaporean singer-songwriters Stella Seah and Vee who met in 2012 through reality singing competition Sunsilk Academy Fantasia.

The eight-track album features original songs such as Tears From The Sky, It's You and Cyber Beast.

Since both members are frequent patrons of supermarkets, they decided to have the album photo shoot done in a supermarket setting. The songs are also linked to grocery shopping and supermarkets.

2. MANDOPOP

TOO BAD

Chyi Chin and Karen Mok

HIM International Music

A theme song of the new Chinese romance movie Somewhere Winter, this new version of the song Too Bad, from Taiwanese singer-songwriter Chyi Chin's 2017 album Music Traveler, sees him in a duet with Hong Kong singer Karen Mok.

Her expressive, feathery voice gives the new rendition a lightness not present in the original, although the new version still retains Chyi's warm, rich tone.

3. MANDOPOP

DELETE RESET GROW

Rainie Yang

Tree & Skyline Entertainment Co/Universal Music Taiwan

What a pity the Taiwanese actress-singer released her 11th studio album only after her Nov 9 concert at The Star Theatre. The track Celebration Of Oneself, for example, with its reflective tone and optimistic spirit, would have fit her concert's theme of youth and how youth lies within oneself.

The song also benefits from the simple, intimate touch of Taiwanese indie songbird Cheer Chen, who composed the track and provided backing vocals.

There is also the mid-tempo Delete, Reset, which is penned by Taiwanese singer-songwriter Sandee Chan and is about not changing oneself for the sake of others.

4. MANDOPOP

JOURNEY

KarFun

Easy Time Entertainment

Malaysian singer KarFun is the younger sister of Jess Lee, a winner of Taiwanese singing competition One Million Star. Journey, her debut album, has 10 tracks.

The Western-style rock vibes of the title track bring out a sense of adventure and youthful abandon, in keeping with the song's theme of exploring the world.

On Expired, however, KarFun turns pensive, musing about the aftermath of a relationship, and asking: "It is time to admit/Whose love has expired."

5. MANDOPOP

YOU ARE THE REASON

Kelly Poon and Judy Chou

Mode Entertainment

Singaporean singer Kelly Poon joins hands with Taiwanese singer Judy Chou for this Mandarin version of the 2018 romantic ballad about an enduring, long-lasting love.

Compared with the English version sung by British musicians Calum Scott and Leona Lewis, the Mandarin version's complex musical arrangement seems to detract from the heartfelt lyrics.

But its sentimental message and rich harmonies almost guarantee that this song will be played or performed at a few upcoming weddings.

6. MANDOPOP

SPY ON LOVE

Where Chou

HIM International Music

The Taiwanese singer's mellifluous pipes are well suited for this love song about the twists and turns of a bizarre romance. A theme song of the Chinese Web drama The Code Of Siam, it has lyrics that also aptly capture a sense of mystery, which can be both a source of frustration and fascination in a relationship.

7. CANTOPOP

TEN

Alfred Hui

Warner Music Hong Kong

The Hong Kong singer who is celebrating his 10th anniversary in show business this year, continues to experiment with various musical styles - from soothing ballads (The Distance Between Us) to head bop-inducing dance numbers (Skillset) to darker, spookier-sounding material (Imposter).

Fresh from a career-defining concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum - his first at the venue - in March this year, the Cantopop singer's versatility shines through this album's varied offerings.

8. CANTOPOP

DAD'S GIFT

Jason Chan

Sony Music Entertainment Hong Kong

Not many songs focus on parental love, but this new tune by the Hong Kong-Canadian singer, who has a one-year-old daughter, demonstrates tender, steadfast fatherly love.

Chan croons: "The days and roads are long/I am waiting for you/Opening a new day for you."

9. CANTOPOP

OUR GENES

Kay Tse

Imagine Nation Entertainment

The Hong Kong singer is known for her sweet, melodious voice, perfect for this love ballad that depicts the excitement and specialness of a romantic relationship.

From the understated opening verse to the swelling chorus, Tse's supple voice is on full display here.

10. HOKKIEN POP

WHEN I FIND MY HEART INSIDE YOU

Chen I-heng

Yi Heng Chen, Hx Production, Yungen Lee, Tsohsiu Yeh

The Taiwanese singer-songwriter's debut EP blends neo-soul, funk, R&B and folk. The tracks are mainly in Taiwanese Hokkien, but also feature some lyrics in English, such as on the catchy title track, which has a soft-rock beat.

Another track, the smooth, slow-paced Mon Amour I Shall Wait, has a groovy feel, perfect for lounging.

From movie and Web series theme songs to full albums, October and November saw several Chinese music new releases. The Straits Times highlights 10 of them.