Mr. Toilet: The World's #2 Man, a film about Singaporean toilet activist Jack Sim, will make its world premiere on April 27 at Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival. The 87-minute film by American director Lily Zepeda emphasises his use of humour to spread his message.

A $9 billion investment for Singapore's two integrated resorts will see the addition of new attractions. Daily casino levies on Singaporean residents and citizens will also go up from $100 to $150, starting today.

Brunei's Sultan called for Islamic teachings in the country to be strengthened, as strict new syariah punishmentscame into force yesterday.

China is drafting rules for overseas investments to be considered part of the Belt and Road Initiative, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The US is set to unveil a Black Sea package, adding more warships and surveillance in the old Cold War arena on the 70th anniversary of Nato, the backbone of the Western alliance.

The outages at Facebook, Google and Apple on consecutive days highlighted just how important a handful of big tech companies have become to people and businesses. Are we becoming too reliant on these social networks, asks Hariz Baharudin.

President Halimah Yacob, speaking at a remembrance gathering for the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks, said restricting hate speech is only one part of tackling extremism and terrorism.

Called the Future City Programme, polytechnic students will team up with academics, industry partners and public agencies for projects involving, among other things, infrastructure and community improvement.

DBS wants to allow high-net-worth clients to be able to set up investment accounts digitally here by the third quarter, said its Hong Kong chief Sebastian Paredes yesterday.

Singapore Chinese Girls' School's squash vice-captain Rachel Tan was one happy girl yesterday, ending her final year on a high note by scoring the winning point in their 4-1 B Division victory over Methodist Girls' School.

Reconnecting with dad

Ms Delia Ng, 29, grew up without a father, finding out later that he had left the family soon after she was born. When she was 15, they met and she began a journey of forgiveness and reconciliation. http://str.sg/familybonds

S. Korea's 5G experience

Samsung is set to beat rival Motorola by releasing the world's first 5G-enabled phone to the public tomorrow. We visit telco KT Corporation's 5G Experience Zone to check out the ultra-fast network. http://str.sg/Korea5G

What it should have been

In our stories, "Two Malaysian govt vessels remain anchored in disputed waters: Vivian" on April 2 and "KL launches ship-to-ship cargo transfer project in Johor Strait" on April 3, we wrongly reported Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan saying two Malaysian government vessels remain anchored in disputed waters off Tuas. He did not say that. The Malaysian vessels remain anchored in Singapore's territorial waters.

We are sorry for the errors.