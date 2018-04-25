1 m views for Crazy Rich Asians trailer

The trailer for Crazy Rich Asians has chalked up more than a million views after it was released by Warner Bros on YouTube on Monday. The 2min 45sec trailer for the film, based on the book by Singapore-born Kevin Kwan, shows glimpses of scenes shot here, including views of the Central Business District's skyline and the supertrees at Gardens by the Bay.

The Jon M. Chu-directed movie, set for an Aug 22 opening here, follows the lives of the ultra-rich in the Republic and the region. It stars Singapore-based television presenter Henry Golding as the lead, Nick Young, and Constance Wu of American sitcom Fresh Off The Boat (2015 to present) as his girlfriend, Rachel Chu. It also features local actresses Fiona Xie and Tan Kheng Hua, local actor Pierre Png and blogshop model Constance Lau.

The cast were in Singapore shooting scenes in June last year in the humid weather.

Xie had told the press that she was an "Asian Marilyn Monroe, with Amy Winehouse hair" in the role of Kitty Pong, a gold-digger from Hong Kong.