Emmy nominations for Bourdain and his show

DENVER • Foodies should not make reservations for Sept 17, especially if they are fans of Anthony Bourdain (above).

That evening, Emmy awards will be handed out and the celebrity chef-turned-writer-turned-television personality is up for two individual honours.

Bourdain died after an apparent suicide in France on June 8. He was 61.

He is nominated in the outstanding informational series or special category for his part as host and executive producer.

He also earned a nod for outstanding writing for a non-fiction programme.

His travelogue show, Parts Unknown, picked up four nominations.

After his death, the final two episodes of the show, with Bourdain visiting Cajun Mardi Gras in southern Louisiana and Bhutan, were released.

His show has drawn acclaim for his sojourns to destinations worldwide, marked by discoveries of good food and insightful conversations with the local residents, reported CNN.

That relentless travel has earned him a lot of frequent flier miles, which he bequeathed to his second wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain.

The will, written before their separation in 2016, also left the bulk of his estate to his 11-year-old daughter Ariane.