Elton John launches final world tour

PENNSYLVANIA (REUTERS) - British singer Elton John launched his final world tour in Pennsylvania on Saturday (Sept 8), which will bring to an end a career of five decades.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take the singer across five continents for more than 300 performances in the next three years.

The launch in Allentown, Pennsylvania saw the pop star belting out hits such as Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, and Philadelphia Freedom.

John said the tour took him more than two year to plan and organise.