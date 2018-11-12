Ed Sheeran, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill settle copyright lawsuit

NEW YORK • Ed Sheeran, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have settled a copyright lawsuit claiming that their song The Rest Of Our Life was a "blatant" rip-off of a song by two Australian songwriters, titled When I Found You.

A lawyer for the songwriters Sean Carey and Beau Golden said all parties have agreed in principle to settle the case and have it dismissed in 30 days if all "final issues" are resolved. The settlement was disclosed in a letter filed with the United States District Court in Manhattan late last week.

Sheeran, the English singer and songwriter, had co-written The Rest Of Our Life for McGraw and Hill, the married American country music stars. The song was released last year, two years after When I Found You, which was performed and co-written by Australian country star Jasmine Rae.

Sony Music Entertainment, which released The Rest Of Our Life through its Arista Nashville label, and Sheeran's publisher Sony/ATV Songs were among several other defendants.

The lawsuit sought more than US$5 million (S$6.9 million) in damages.

Sheeran has faced multiple copyright lawsuits, including over his songs Thinking Out Loud, Shape Of You and Photograph.

Carey and Golden had contended that The Rest Of Our Life was "almost a note for note copy" of When I Found You.

They sued in January, one month after Rae told them a fan had tweeted her, asking if she had heard McGraw and Hill's song because it sounded "remarkably like" her own.

REUTERS