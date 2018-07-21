Eat, drink, enjoy music at The Straits Times Concert in the Gardens​

Savour fine food, wine and music at this year's Straits Times Concert in the Gardens.

The free event, which will be held at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on July 29, will include a mini carnival with 11 booths.

Among the vendors are those selling a curated spread of food and wine to give concertgoers a gourmet picnic experience.

Tickle your palate with chilli crab croissants from Foxhole Cafe, Aunty Esther's salted egg snacks and lamb shank from The Common Good Company, a consortium of Singapore food and food-related brands.

Match your picnic grub with wines from the ST Wine booth, which will carry a selection of wines well-suited to the outdoors. Chilled wines are available for sale by the glass or bottle.

The mini carnival is open from 9am to 6pm, followed by an hour-long concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO).

BOOK IT / THE STRAITS TIMES CONCERT IN THE GARDENS

WHERE: Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road. The mini carnival will be at the Orchid Plaza and the concert will be at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage WHEN: July 29; 9am to 6pm (mini carnival); 6.15pm (concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra) ADMISSION: Free

The ST Concert in the Gardens event is part of SPH's Gift of Music series, which is now in its 13th year. It is a way of thanking ST readers for their support.

Mr Raphael Ou-yang, 32, co-owner of Foxhole Cafe, says: "I am very excited to be part of this Straits Times event, and hope that our signature items and drinks can add to the atmosphere and fun at the concert."

The event is supported by the SSO, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Canon and F&N Ice Mountain.

Here are some food and drinks you can expect at the mini carnival.

FOXHOLE CAFE

The chilli crab croissant ($15) is packed with crab meat smothered in a sweet spicy sauce, and comes with Spanish potato chips drizzled with truffle oil.

There is also the sesame chicken croissant ($12), made using lean chicken fillets marinated for more than 24 hours and then cooked sous vide.

For beverages, the cold brew coffee ($6) is made from a blend of three types of Ethiopian coffee beans steeped in water for more than 48 hours. The result is coffee that has deep fruit notes and a natural sweetness.

AUNTY ESTHER'S

Get complimentary tastings of Aunty Esther's line of snacks at the booth.

Enjoy promotional prices when you purchase the Salted Egg Fish Skin Crisps ($8 for 100g packet), Salted Egg Potato Crisps ($8 for 100g packet) and Salted Egg Seaweed Crisps ($8 for 80g packet). Buy any four packets for $29.

THE COMMON GOOD COMPANY

The Tuscany lamb shank ($5 a serving) is fall-off-the-bone tender and cooked in a savoury Tuscan-style gravy.

Sweet treats created specially for this event are the raspberry pound cake ($2.50 a piece) and the pandan & coconut pound cake ($2.50 a piece). Enjoy a promotion price of $4 for any two pieces.

There is also Udders ice cream and wafflets ($6.50), which comes with two scoops of ice cream on a bed of waffle cubes, topped with dried lavender. Choose from four flavours of ice cream: Thai Iced Tea, Vanilla Beanz, Mango and Milky Chocolate.

ST WINE

Saint Louis Blanc De Blanc Chardonnay ($8 a glass; $36 a bottle) is a sparkling French white wine which goes well with the chilli crab croissant; salted egg fish skin, potato and seaweed crisps; and ice cream and wafflets.

The Terra Andina Lifestyle Bold Cabernet Sauvignon ($8 a glass; $36 a bottle) is a Chilean red that can be paired with the sesame chicken croissant and burgers.