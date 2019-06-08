Easy plants to grow

Fiddle leaf fig (Ficus Lyrata)

A popular houseplant that requires bright to medium light.

Water it once a week and use a well-draining soil mixture. Wipe leaves with a damp cloth regularly as dust might settle on them. Depending on the size of the pot, the tree can grow to 3m tall, but it can be pruned to a desired size.

Snake plant (Sansevieria)

It is sometimes called mother-inlaw’s tongue, a cheeky reference to its stiff and sharp leaves.

This hardy houseplant can survive in a number of light conditions, including direct sunlight and low light conditions. Water accordingly based on the amount of light it receives – if kept in low light, water less frequently.

Swiss cheese plant (Monstera Deliciosa)

Its unusual leaves with holes make this one of the most popular houseplants to keep.

It requires medium light and it is better to keep it away from direct afternoon sun. Water once a week and use a well-draining soil mixture. Provide a sturdy trelis so its vines can climb and grow upwards.