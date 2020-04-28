Dwayne Johnson shares video of him singing daughter to sleep

LOS ANGELES • Confined to home because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dwayne Johnson is enjoying spending more time with his daughter.

The American actor, who is a father of three, shared a video of himself singing to his youngest daughter, Tiana Gia, on Instagram on Sunday.

"And for the 1,927th time I will sing You're Welcome to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy daughter negation (negotiation) to go to bed! It. Never. Ends," the 47-year-old wrote.

The video shows two-year-old Tiana, agreeing to go to bed after her father sings her the song, which is from Disney animated movie Moana (2016) and finishing the lyrics while her father sings.

Said Johnson: "Truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we're all experiencing. And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually (the character) Maui from Moana."

Johnson, also known by his wrestling ring name The Rock, was a professional wrestler for eight years for American entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). As an actor, he is known for his roles in action film G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) and the action movie franchise Fast & Furious. He also voiced the character of tribal chief Maui in Moana.

He is married to American singer Lauren Hashian and they have two children together. He also has a daughter from a previous relationship.