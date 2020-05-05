Coronavirus Pandemic

Duchess of Cambridge calls new parents to promote mental health

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton visiting Joe's Ice Cream Parlour in the Mumbles, Swansea, where they met a group of local parents to hear about their lives, in February.
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton visiting Joe's Ice Cream Parlour in the Mumbles, Swansea, where they met a group of local parents to hear about their lives, in February.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
15 min ago

LONDON • The Duchess of Cambridge has video-called a number of new parents, midwives and other maternity service professionals to promote her message of mental health awareness during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on Twitter by Kensington Palace, the residence and office of Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William, the mother of three could be seen chatting via video-link with a woman who had given birth the night before, a midwife and various others.

"As organisations, you're playing such a vital role, giving key information. You're hugely trusted by the public in general and, therefore, the information that you provide is a lifeline to many people at this time," the duchess told professionals from not-for-profit mental health organisations on a group call.

The video was issued to mark Britain's Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

In a separate snippet, the duchess could be seen chatting with a new mother on her hospital bed, congratulating her on the birth of her son and acknowledging the strangeness of having the conversation via video-link due to social-distancing measures.

"This is definitely a first," she said, laughing along with the new mother.

A midwife also appeared from a hospital ward on the video montage, asking whether the duchess could tell that she was smiling underneath her protective face mask.

"With your eyes, yes I can," she replied.

Middleton, 38, and William, 37, have long campaigned to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Last month, the couple launched a new service called OurFrontline, which provides round-the-clock, mental-health support to key workers involved in the response to the coronavirus crisis.

William's grandmother, 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation since it went into lockdown in March, including a televised address that was only the fifth in her 68-year reign.

More than 28,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Britain.

REUTERS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 05, 2020, with the headline 'Duchess of Cambridge calls new parents to promote mental health'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content