Duchess of Cambridge calls new parents to promote mental health

LONDON • The Duchess of Cambridge has video-called a number of new parents, midwives and other maternity service professionals to promote her message of mental health awareness during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on Twitter by Kensington Palace, the residence and office of Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William, the mother of three could be seen chatting via video-link with a woman who had given birth the night before, a midwife and various others.

"As organisations, you're playing such a vital role, giving key information. You're hugely trusted by the public in general and, therefore, the information that you provide is a lifeline to many people at this time," the duchess told professionals from not-for-profit mental health organisations on a group call.

The video was issued to mark Britain's Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

In a separate snippet, the duchess could be seen chatting with a new mother on her hospital bed, congratulating her on the birth of her son and acknowledging the strangeness of having the conversation via video-link due to social-distancing measures.

"This is definitely a first," she said, laughing along with the new mother.

A midwife also appeared from a hospital ward on the video montage, asking whether the duchess could tell that she was smiling underneath her protective face mask.

"With your eyes, yes I can," she replied.

Middleton, 38, and William, 37, have long campaigned to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Last month, the couple launched a new service called OurFrontline, which provides round-the-clock, mental-health support to key workers involved in the response to the coronavirus crisis.

William's grandmother, 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation since it went into lockdown in March, including a televised address that was only the fifth in her 68-year reign.

More than 28,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Britain.

REUTERS