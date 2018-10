Go on a North American tour without him? No wonder guitarist Lindsey Buckingham (above) is hopping mad, suing his former Fleetwood Mac bandmates for breach of contract. Claiming that the dispute stemmed from a clash between the tour and his wishes to play some solo dates, he noted that each member of the group would have earned up to US$14 million (S$19 million) for the 50-city tour which kicked off last week.