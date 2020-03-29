'Draw' with a needle

If you enjoy needlework but lack the patience for knitting or embroidery, needle punching may be the craft for you.

Ms Ly Yeow, a 33-year-old freelance artist and educator, describes it as drawing with a needle.

With colourful yarn and large needles, students can incorporate techniques of embroidery, weaving and pom-pom making to create textured artwork.

Ms Yeow sets a theme for each class to teach different needle punching skills. Students might use pom-pom making techniques to create mushroom caps in a fungi-themed session or create ruffles and loops to depict a seascape.

She runs these classes at Lyttle Space, a home studio in her Bedok South Housing Board flat that she shares with her husband and three cats.

She stumbled upon needle punching about a year ago when her hands began trembling involuntarily, a condition she attributes to overwork. She had previously been working on client-commissioned murals, which was physically taxing as they required her to paint for up to 15 hours a day with one arm elevated.

"I still wanted to do art, so I had to find different ways to express myself," she says.

Ms Hannah Foo, 27, an analyst in the finance industry, attended a needle punching workshop earlier this month and found the process therapeutic.

She enjoyed it so much that she purchased a needle punching kit, completed three more pieces on her own and signed up for another embroidery workshop.

"Needle punching lets me forget about my stress for one or two hours and really be immersed in it," she says.

A 3½-hour needle punching workshop for up to four participants costs $135 a person.

For more information, go to helloiam.me