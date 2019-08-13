Do the new ACUVUE OASYS Contact Lenses with Transitions really work?

When the ACUVUE OASYS Contact Lenses with Transitions was first released earlier this year, many wondered if the contact lenses were as extraordinary as they seemed — they were, after all, awarded Time’s Best Inventions in 2018. With a proclaimed ability to adapt seamlessly to different lighting conditions, the transition contact lenses are believed to speed up the recovery of one’s vision from bright light by up to 5 seconds and provide the highest level of UV protection amongst contact lenses. In addition, wearers of the contact lenses can expect to squint less in harsh lighting conditions as well. How intriguing!

As an individual who doesn’t need glasses, I was also pleasantly surprised to find out that the contact lenses were available in zero degree too. But do they really work as well as ACUVUE promises? I decided to put the transition contact lens to the test. Here’s what I discovered:

These contact lenses know light



The ACUVUE OASYS Contact Lenses with Transitions is composed of Silicone Hydrogel, a material known for bringing exceptional comfort to wearers. PHOTO: SWEET



Upon having a comprehensive eye check and contact lens fitting at Eyes Fusion Optometrists, I went straight to testing it outdoors. The ACUVUE OASYS Contact Lenses with Transitions slid easily into my eyes; it was surprisingly swift, smooth and comfortable. This could be because the contact lenses are composed of Silicone Hydrogel, a material already used in the ACUVUE OASYS 1-DAY contact lenses that’s known for its exceptional performance when it comes to comfort.

While the initially clear contact lenses did transition to a faint gray as I stepped into the sunlight, the darkening against my sight did not affect the clarity and sharpness of my vision. In fact, the transition was barely noticeable from my point of view. Having said that, my eyes were noticeably less light sensitive than usual. I’m glad to say that I can finally #SquintLessSeeMore with The Contact Lens that Knows Light!

These contact lenses provide UV protection for those who love being in the sun



Enjoy soothing vision around the clock with OASYS Contact Lenses with Transitions. PHOTO: SWEET



Like 78 per cent of Singaporeans, I am constantly finding myself facing bothersome light at various points of my day. More importantly, UV rays can be extremely damaging to our delicate eyes.

While the UV protection wasn’t something that I physically felt while wearing the contact lenses, knowing that they were transitioning in the presence of UV rays definitely put my mind at ease.

These contact lenses work both in the day and night



The contact lenses allow wearers to be less affected by bright lights in the night, including flashing lights at clubs, and reduces starbursts and haloes from oncoming traffic while night driving. PHOTO: SWEET



Beyond daytime activities, the ACUVUE OASYS Contact Lenses with Transitions is also said to be suitable for club-goers and night drivers. The technology behind the contact lenses allows wearers to be less affected by bright lights in the night, including flashing lights at clubs, and reduces starbursts and haloes from oncoming traffic while night driving for a safer driving experience.

With its bold tout as the first-of-its-kind-adaptive contact lenses that seamlessly adjusts to light and reduces squinting, I decided to send it on its final test ─ comparing the actual difference the contact lenses make by wearing it in one eye and keeping the other bare. In the interest of your own eye health, this is not encouraged but I’m glad to take one for the team.

My verdict? As expected, the eye without contact lens squinted in the sunlight. However, I found my other eye with contact lens feeling at ease, and was significantly less sensitive to light. Needless to say, you’d still squint when you look straight into the sun, but in terms of functionality, I’d say it’s good enough. So, yes! I’m happy to say that I’ve found a hassle-free companion to ensure soothing vision around the clock.

If you're keen to see how your daily routine can be improved with the bi-weekly ACUVUE OASYS Contact Lenses with Transitions, head on over to any optical stores for a starter kit

