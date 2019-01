Tune in to ST podcast Life Picks, in which Life reporters highlight the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

This week, Life reporters Olivia Ho, Yip Wai Yee and Eunice Quek chat with host Melissa Sim about interactive art at the Digimuse exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore, do-it-yourself popiah at Peranakan restaurant Folklore and a remastered version of the classic movie, Schindler's List.