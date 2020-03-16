DJ rocks to MMA beat

What is your secret to looking fabulous?

I make it a point to exercise regularly, but I also snooze whenever I feel the need. I drink a lot of water and eat nutritious foods.

As much as possible, I try to fill my time doing only things I enjoy.

Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

Yes, when I moved to Singapore almost 15 years ago. Those days, I thought prata was a delicious, exotic food. I got caught up in a habit of drinking beer at work all night and then heading to River Valley Road at 5am to get my fix of high-calorie, fatty food. I don't do that anymore.

What is your diet like?

I recently changed to a 100 per cent, whole food, plant-based diet, which I really enjoy and makes me feel physically better.

What are your indulgences?

I love drinking beer or whiskey.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

I've pursued a career I enjoy. It may not be as lucrative as some other jobs, but this career choice has allowed me to achieve work-life balance and make time for other things I enjoy doing on the side, such as cooking and playing video games.

Bio Box

MATTHEW CROWHURST AGE: 39 HEIGHT: 182cm WEIGHT: 79kg By night, the 39-year-old DJ spins at Marquee nightclub at Marina Bay Sands, but during the day, he is a mixed-martial arts enthusiast. Mr Crowhurst, a Briton, and his wife Kate, 39, a teacher, moved to Singapore in 2005 after he became resident DJ at the international nightclub Ministry of Sound's outlet in Clarke Quay, which closed in 2008. About two years ago, he picked up Brazilian jiu-jitsu and muay thai after the gym, Evolve MMA (mixed martial arts), opened an outlet close to his home in Paya Lebar. Now, he spends at least an hour a day, five days a week, training, switching between the two sports. "I enjoy martial arts as they combine cardiovascular workouts with techniques that could potentially have real-world applications in self-defence." Unlike jogging and doing repetitive exercises which can get boring, training for mixed-martial arts continues to challenge him. "I love watching mixed-martial arts as a sport and I have a lot of respect for it. I wish I had started training earlier in life," he says. One of the highlights for him was receiving a blue belt promotion for Brazilian jiu-jitsu in July last year, a step up from the beginner white belt. It took him close to 16 months of training to earn the blue belt. He has not competed professionally, but hopes to take part in local competitions soon. "I find it satisfying every time I am able to successfully execute a move I have been practising," he says, adding that "there is a competitive element at the end of each class, which makes it fun".

What are the three most important things in your life?

My wife, my family and my dog.

What is your favourite and least favourite parts of your body?

I'm grateful to have a healthy body and to be in good shape for my age. My least favourite would be my nose - I think it's pretty big.

What are your must-dos before and after a workout?

I usually have a green tea or coffee to get caffeine into my system before a workout and a pea protein shake with a banana after.

How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

I always feel positive after training. I have never left a martial arts class at Evolve MMA thinking that I had wasted my time.

However, I don't beat myself up if I miss a day or two. I like it to be fun and don't want to think of it as an obligation.

How are you keeping fit given the coronavirus situation?

I've been training as usual.

We have had our temperature taken and hands sanitised upon entry to the gym in an effort to reduce the possibility of transmission.

How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

My wife sometimes complains because I'm at the gym and she wants us to have dinner together. But aside from that, I think I've been a positive influence on her, as she now works out a bit more.

I haven't managed to convince any of my friends to do martial arts with me yet though.

What is the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness?

I tried a low-carb diet for a couple of months without doing proper research. It culminated in me collapsing behind the DJ console in front of a packed crowd at The Butter Factory nightclub.

How extensive is your collection of sports-related paraphernalia?

I don't have a collection. I just have the bare essentials.

Would you go for plastic surgery?

I don't think so. I've got a big nose and once watched some videos of nose jobs (rhinoplasty). It was pretty savage and I wouldn't put myself through that for vanity.

I've seen people within my social circle get small things done and it's worked well for them, but I've also seen others mess their looks up getting too much. Personally, it's not for me.

Do you think you are sexy?

No, women are sexy. I'm a dude.