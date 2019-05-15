Disney takes control of Hulu

Disney is taking full control of Hulu. It notched a deal to buy Comcast's stake in the streaming service known for movies and TV shows like The Handmaid's Tale.

The agreement bolsters Disney as it gets set to take on Netflix.

The film studio and entertainment giant that gobbled up the blockbuster Star Wars and Marvel Studio franchises is readying its own subscription streaming service with content like The Lion King.

Hulu also gives Disney an already-quickly-growing audience for drama and thrillers to augment its library of kids and family films.

Hulu competes with Netflix and Amazon.com's Prime Video and has nearly 27 million paid subscribers.

And it added nearly 4 million in the first four months of 2019, putting it on track to surpass the 5.7 million Netflix added in all of last year.

While Disney's takeover is immediate, the sale of Comcast's one-third stake won't happen until after January 2024.

In the meantime, Hulu will continue to license content from the NBC Universal parent.

And there's a sweetener for Comcast shareholders worried about the sale: a $27.5 billion minimum valuation for Hulu baked into the deal.

