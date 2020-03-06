Disney On Ice's Singapore show cancelled as a result of the coronavirus threat

SINGAPORE - Disney On Ice's performances here have been cancelled, less than a week before the shows were scheduled to begin next Thursday (March 12).

Its official venue partner, the Singapore Sports Hub, said on its website that Disney On Ice presents Live Your Dreams has cancelled its performances in Singapore in the light of the "growing global threat of novel coronavirus".

The event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium was earlier scheduled to run from March 12 to March 22.

The Disney On Ice website and Facebook page have not been updated to reflect the change as of Friday evening (March 6), and the news has surprised many ticket-holders.

Ms Natalie Ann Chin, 24, a management support officer, says: "I'm definitely disappointed. This is the first Disney On Ice show that I will be watching after more than 10 years."

While she said she understands the reasons for the cancellation, she added that she did not know about it until she was notified by The Straits Times.

Ms Esther Tan, 39, an auditor, is upset over "flip-flopping" by the event's organisers. "I was so relieved when they announced it was going on just a day ago," she said.

Ms Tan, who was planning to go with her six-year-old daughter, added: "I don't know if it's me or her who is feeling more disappointed."

She says: "Objectively I can understand, but it's been three months since the outbreak. This is the new status quo. Our lives have to go on."

All patrons will be receiving a full refund, said the Sports Hub on its website.