Discover happiness in a claypot

CLAYPOT BLISS IN BEDOK

House Of Happiness in Bedok serves a range of claypot rice options, including Japanese-inspired donburi with toppings such as teriyaki pork jowl, ikura and tobiko.

The New Paper's food columnist Yeoh Wee Teck likes the eatery's pork lard, furikake, onsen egg claypot best. It has the right balance of texture and sensations, he says.

The eatery is opened by the team behind Mr Lorbak, a hawker stall specialising in braised pork which was reviewed in ST's Cheap & Good column last year.

Weets Eats: Claypot bliss at House Of Happiness in Bedok

KRISTANG RECIPES FOR CHRISTMAS

ST Food has picked up four traditional Kristang recipes by a home cook.

The recipes, which have been passed down three generations, were featured in Malaysian newspaper The Star.

Make a Christmas pie with chicken, mushrooms and sausages from scratch.

There are also recipes for devil curry, rose chicken and a pork belly seybak, which is the home cook's take on the traditional offal pork salad.

Traditional Kristang recipes for Christmas

