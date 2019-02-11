Director Fatih Akin defends serial killer film

BERLIN • German director Fatih Akin (left) supports the #MeToo movement, but says it should not "create censorship". His response comes in the wake of charges that his new film about a serial killer, The Golden Glove, exploits the female victims.

Akin insists it aims to grant "dignity" to both the killer and victims.

"We are living in a time in which the discussion about sexual violence is everywhere and that is justified," he said at the Berlin film festival, where the picture premiered.

"But when you make a film about sexual violence, you have to show it," he added.

Akin said he had no desire to "glorify" violence against women with the film's scenes graphically depicting sexual torture, murder and dismemberment which many viewers said left them feeling queasy.

He said he had shown the film to pimps he knew from his home town Hamburg's red-light district, where the movie is set.

"You can talk to them until you're blue in the face about how wrong violence against women is and #MeToo and it goes in one ear and out the other," Akin said. "But if people who have committed violence against women say '(this movie's) too brutal for me', then maybe it's naive, but I'm hopeful that the film will have an impact on them."

Akin, who has billed the film a "horror movie", based it on author Heinz Strunk's novel of the same title, named for the seedy pub where the real killer Fritz Honka met his victims.

Most were alcoholics who went home with men in exchange for liquor. Honka killed at least four women between 1970 and 1975 until their mutilated rotting corpses were discovered in his flat.

Akin employed psychologists on set to help the cast deal with any intense feelings that arose. Actress Margarethe Tiesel said she received "very dignified" treatment during difficult scenes.

"I did not feel used or helpless - I felt protected and we simply told the truth" in the film, she noted.

The Golden Glove is one of 17 films vying for the Golden Bear prize for best picture.

