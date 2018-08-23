Director Boyle quits 25th Bond movie

LOS ANGELES •The bond between the movie producers and agent 007 is hard to loosen, it seems.

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are not willing to grant a licence to stir and shake up the character too much.

On Tuesday, they and actor Daniel Craig, who has played the super spy in the last four 007 films, announced that Oscar-winning British director Danny Boyle was quitting the project for an upcoming 25th Bond movie.

They cited creative differences.

Boyle, who included Craig's Bond in the opening ceremony he directed for the 2012 London Olympics, was reportedly just beginning casting for the movie, slated for release at the end of next year.

It was not immediately clear whether Boyle's exit would delay the production, with filming at Pinewood Studios, west of London, expected to begin in December.

There was no announcement on Boyle's replacement, but the producers were said to be interested in Scottish director David Mackenzie (Hell Or High Water, 2016) and Denis Villeneuve (last year's Blade Runner 2049) before the Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director was hired.

Boyle, 61, who won an Academy Award in 2009 for Slumdog Millionaire, was due to partner again with screenwriter John Hodge on the new movie.

The pair worked together on two Trainspotting movies, in 1996 and 2017, and The Beach (2000), starring Leonardo di Caprio.

James White, a writer for British film magazine Empire, said Hodge's script would either be dropped or rewritten, unless the producers decided it made more sense to try and keep it. "But the bigger question is whether Daniel Craig will stay aboard."

The movie is expected to be his last time playing the spy.

The Internet has been buzzing for months - if not years - about a possibility of British actor Idris Elba taking over. He fuelled speculation earlier this month that he could be named the first black Bond.

Meanwhile, Bond fans can seek solace from the upsetting news of Boyle's departure.

If they are motoring buffs, they will be buoyed by the news that British carmaker Aston Martin is recreating the legendary DB5 that was driven by Sean Connery's Bond in Goldfinger (1964).

Espionage modifications will be co-developed by Academy Award winner Chris Corbould, the special effects supervisor on eight previous Bond films. So far, rotating number plates have been announced.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE