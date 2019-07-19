Design your dream kitchen at Gain City’s The Kitchen Revolution

Kitchens are made for bringing families together. Whether it’s enjoying home-cooked meals or microwave-dinners, the kitchen has always been the hub and heart of the home.

From kitchens with small stoves to open-concept areas with a sprawling island and multiple quartz counter tops, there are many ways to envision your cooking space.

If you have just received the keys to your HDB flat or are thinking of renovating your kitchen, bring along your home’s floor plan and head to Gain City’s The Kitchen Revolution event next weekend.

Five of Singapore’s best interior design firms – Luxurious Design Pte Ltd, Rezt & Relax Interior Design, Interior Den Pte Ltd, AX Image Design Studio and R&C Design Solution Pte Ltd – will be at Gain City’s Sungei Kadut and Ang Mo Kio stores for free design consultation. Regardless of the floor area of your kitchen, you are bound to find a design that suits your cooking style and needs.

For the time-pressed and fuss-free cook



An L-shaped kitchen layout helps to work efficiently in a single flow. PHOTO: LUXURIOUS DESIGN PTE LTD



For someone who prefers a low maintenance kitchen, an L-shaped kitchen works best. Such a layout puts condiments and crockery within easy reach and allows you to move from food preparation to stock cooking in a single flow.This concept also helps to keep the kitchen clutter-free. An induction hob is ideal for this layout as it takes up a lot less space and is much easier to clean compared with a gas hob.



Create a sleek and seamless look with Mayer's induction hob. PHOTO: GAIN CITY



For moms whipping up home-made meals daily



An enclosed galley kitchen that is perfect for almost any Asian homes. PHOTO: REZT & RELAX INTERIOR DESIGN



If you enjoy cooking Asian food, which involves a lot of preparation work and the use of many spices, then an enclosed galley kitchen is recommended for you. Having countertops running parallel against the walls will give you room to manoeuvre the space and perform the tasks, while an enclosed space prevents the strong cooking smells from wafting into other parts of the house. Choose a gas hob with at least three burners as Asian cooking requires multitasking and an induction hob is not suitable for cooking with a wok.



Tecno's three-burners hob is suitable for cooking dishes that require multitasking. PHOTO: GAIN CITY



For dinner party hosts



Entertain guests as you prepare dinner with an open-concept kitchen. PHOTO: AX IMAGE DESIGN STUDIO



An open-concept kitchen with a long central island is great if you enjoy sharing your kitchen space with multiple cooks, or if you regularly host dinner parties. This layout allows you to accommodate more people in the kitchen and entertain guests while you are cooking. Cooking fumes is often an issue with open-concept kitchens so it is important to opt for a reliable and powerful cooker hood. Having an open-concept kitchen also means any mess or clutter is easily visible – thus it is recommended that hobs should be placed near a wall to contain oil splatter stains and grease.



Ariston's cooker hood that is placed against an external wall to help contain any mess. PHOTO: GAIN CITY



For MasterChefs



Consider a U-shaped kitchen if you ample storage and working space are important for you. PHOTO: INTERIOR DEN PTE LTD



If you are constantly whipping up incredible culinary feats that requires more than just a simple stove-top, chances are you will need an ample space to store your extensive range of kitchen appliances and accessories. With a U-shaped layout, the cabinets and countertops are built against the kitchen walls to utilise storage and free up floor space. Heavy-duty cooking also means you will need ample storage to store the ingredients, so opt for a large capacity refrigerator such as a double-door or a side-by-side refrigerator.



Whirlpool's large capacity refrigerator is perfect for storing all your produce and leftovers. PHOTO: GAIN CITY

