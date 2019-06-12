Delivering a memorable customer experience

While on a trip to Bangkok, Raymond Chua lost his wallet containing his American Express Credit Card. He called American Express and was immediately connected to Ravi, one of their customer service officers. It was a call which he wouldn’t soon forget.

“Not only did Ravi cancel my Card and arrange for a replacement, he went the extra mile and asked if I needed any other assistance while I was still in Bangkok,” recalled Raymond. “Throughout the call, he was warm and genuinely concerned for my wellbeing. Thank you Ravi for making me feel so comforted.”

His tale is a common one among Cardholders of American Express, a brand which has continuously demonstrated its commitment to putting their customers at the centre of everything they do.

Indeed, American Express topped an industry-leading survey on credit card satisfaction among consumers in Singapore for the fourth year running in 2018. The J.D. Power Singapore Credit Card Satisfaction Study is an industry benchmark that measures customer satisfaction with the products and services provided by their credit card issuers. The 2018 study showed that American Express ranked highest in credit card satisfaction with an overall score of 764 out of 1,000; emerging as the top performer in four of the six factors measured.

What you see is what you get

Building trust with its customers is a key priority for American Express when it comes to delivering world-class service. This involves providing products and services that deliver what they promise to. It does this by keeping its Card terms and conditions simple enough for everyone to understand. Benefits and special promotions are also designed to be as transparent as possible.



Giving an enriching customer experience is a top priority for American Express. PHOTO: AMERICAN EXPRESS



American Express also designs its rewards programme to make the journey of selecting and redeeming offers and other benefits a seamless one. Under the Amex Offers program, you can choose offers that saves you money or earns points on shopping, dining and other spending. You simply select the offer you want through the Amex Mobile App or online, then use your Card to pay. The savings are automatically credited or points accumulated on your statement.

Through its Corporate Cards, the brand’s services also extend to the work-related needs of businesses and individuals. Whether its innovative payment, travel or expense management solutions, American Express Cards enable its customers to do and achieve more in their personal and work lives.

With best-in-class service embedded in their DNA, American Express appeals to Cardholders like Raymond who are looking beyond rewards, and towards an enriching customer experience.