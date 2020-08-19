Deejay Dee Kosh investigated over sexual harassment claims

YouTuber and deejay Dee Kosh, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, has apologised for texting a 15-year-old in a "problematic" and "inappropriate" way.

Several police reports have been filed against him following a series of sexual harassment allegations by alleged victims, mostly young men, on Instagram and Twitter over the weekend.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

"I now admit that there is truth to some of the things which are being said now and I am sorry to the people I have hurt in the process," the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday evening.

Koshy backtracked on an earlier statement last Saturday, where he denied that he had sexual relations with a minor, saying he would take the "necessary steps to clear this all up".

Subsequently, he engaged a lawyer, who issued a cease and desist letter to an alleged victim. The alleged victim then took down the posts.

Among the accusations were that Koshy had solicited nude pictures and offered money to minors in exchange for sexual favours.

Several people also claimed Koshy had approached them under the guise of recruitment, and posted screenshots of their conversations with him on Telegram and Instagram.

At least five alleged victims have posted conversations online. In particular, screenshots of Koshy's conversation with the 15-year-old went viral.

Addressing these, Koshy wrote: "My tone was questionable, but there was absolutely no intent to groom him. Let me state categorically that I did not ever have any sexual relations with him or any minor."

He added: "To me, it was a friendly conversation which was cheeky and inappropriate, but I did not take it any further."

He also denied that he had searched for paid sex on dating apps or that he had used his talent management business to solicit sex.

He did not reply to queries from The Straits Times yesterday.

Local radio station Power 98 FM, where Koshy hosts weekday night shows, issued a statement on Monday to say he is currently on leave and that the station "does not tolerate any form of harassment".

Koshy, who first made a name for himself with parody music videos and won notice for his stand-up comedy, has more than 380,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel.