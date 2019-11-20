Decluttering queen Marie Kondo launches online store

NEW YORK • Japanese tidying guru Marie Kondo appears to have adopted a new approach to decluttering: Rid your home of things that do not "spark joy", then replace them with items from her new online store.

Kondo, 35, who rose to fame for encouraging people to declutter their homes and minds using the KonMari method, launched the store on Monday, Wall Street Journal reported.

The homeware and fashion items on sale include a flower bouquet tote bag for US$42 (S$57) and a US$96 ladle. The most expensive item is a US$275 brass kitchen utensil holder.

In a message posted on her website, Kondo, author of bestselling book The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up, explained that with the right items in one's home, more really can be less.

The KonMari method "isn't about getting rid of things", she said.

"It's about heightening your sensitivity to what brings you joy.

"Once you've completed your tidying, there is room to welcome meaningful objects, people and experiences into your life."

The store was rolled out weeks after Rakuten, Japan's biggest e-commerce site, announced a commercial partnership with Kondo.

Kondo, though, told the Wall Street Journal she was not trying to promote consumerism, claiming the idea for the store came from people who asked her what items she likes to have around the house.

"What's most important to me is that you surround yourself with items that spark joy," she said.

The irony of Kondo selling household paraphernalia is not lost on social media users.

"Marie Kondo, who told you to throw away everything you own, apparently wants you to repopulate your now empty life with vaguely minimalist-looking junk that you, of course, buy from her," a Twitter user wrote.

THE GUARDIAN