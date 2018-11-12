Deadpool 2 gets PG13 version

LOS ANGELES • And Aquaman thought he would have the live-action superhero screen all to himself this Christmas.

Last Friday, Deadpool 2 (2018) star Ryan Reynolds tweeted a poster for 20th Century Fox's Once Upon A Deadpool - a release that represents both a noble act of charity and a brilliant bit of box-office marketing.

Once Upon A Deadpool is a re-cut version of the R-rated summer sequel that tones down the language and violence to secure a PG13 rating. Deadpool 2 was rated M18 in Singapore.

Or as Reynolds tweets of the new version: "The only F word in this movie is (actor) Fred Aaron Savage."

In the poster, Reynolds is pictured clinging to Savage while mounted on a reindeer.

Savage played the grandson being read the storybook tale in the 1987 film The Princess Bride; in Once Upon A Deadpool's new scenes, Reynolds will reportedly read his Deadpool adventure to the adult Savage in the same childhood bed.

Deadpool 2 grossed US$734 million (S$1 billion) worldwide this summer - nearly as much as the first film made in 2016. As Deadline reported last week, Fox had long sought a PG13 version of a Deadpool film.

Reynolds said that US$1 of each ticket sold will go to a campaign that will be called Fudge Cancer.

Once Upon A Deadpool will open on Dec 12 and run through Christmas Eve. That means it will go head to head with Sony/Columbia's animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (opening Dec 14) and WB/DC's Aquaman (opening Dec 21).

